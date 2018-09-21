Listen to Young the Giant’s New “Heat of the Summer”

Young the Giant just debuted the third track of off their upcoming Mirror Mirror, their first LP since 2016’s Home of the Strange.

“Heat of the Summer” is a synthy and upbeat single that’s dance party-ready. The grooving song is set to appear on their upcoming album, Mirror Mirror and follows tracks “Simplify” and “Superposition.”

Due in just a few short weeks, the October 12 LP is already gearing up to be one of their best albums with the three diverse yet cohesive singles.

Listen to the brand new track below: