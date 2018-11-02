Listen to an Acoustic Version of Badflower’s “Ghost” + Get Details on their Debut Album

The emerging rockers are ones to keep an eye on

November 2, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Badflower plays the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood

Charley Gallay, Getty

Badflower is breaking into music with a polished sound that feels like that of a band that’s been around for decades.

The Los Angeles rockers have been presenting their gritty alt-rock sound since 2015 with debut single “Soap.” After recently landing their first No. 1 on Active Rock Radio with “Ghost,” the band is readying for their debut album.

OK, I’m Sick is due February 22 with pre-orders available here

Ahead of their 13-track album, they’ve shared a stripped-down version of the slow-burning hit “Ghost.” The vulnerable track is even more powerful and passionate in this bare bones rendition.

Watch below:

