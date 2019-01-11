Judah & The Lion Open Up About Struggles in New Track “Over My Head”

Judah & The Lion is keeping up with their cryptic release calendar with the debut of another new groove.

“Over My Head” is an upbeat track that helps signify the light at the end of the tunnel for frontman Judah Akers. In the comments of the YouTube video, Judah describes the new single as a sort of therapy that helped pull him out of a sea of dark thoughts.

“I've felt like for most of the past 5 years I've been drowning in my own thoughts. Hard to sleep. Hard to process,” he explains of the song that was the product of feelings of homesickness and stress. The comments are further filled with support from fans who share their stories of how the band has helped them through their own turmoil.

“I told him how much I had been struggling and how the music had helped even when I didn't think life was worth it anymore. He hugged me and gave me a j+tl guitar pick and told me it was worth it and not to listen to those thoughts,” writes user Blurrycake of their experience meeting Judah.

The track comes after previous multi-track release “Pep Rally” and “Quarter-Life Crisis” and will (hopefully!) be followed by another drop next month.

