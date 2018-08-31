Hozier’s New Music Is Coming Even Sooner Than Expected

Get details on his upcoming 'Nina Cried Power' here

August 31, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Hozier performs onstage during the VH1 Big Music in 2015

Mike Coppola, Getty

Hozier just shared a handwritten note revealing the release date and title of his upcoming EP. 

The Irish singer-songwriter’s highly-anticipated follow up to his 2014 self-titled album will be here exactly a week from today (August 31). That’s right. Seven days. 

 

Nina Cried Power is due September 6, paving the way for his almost entirely sold out North American tour that kicks off September 15. The EP is his first release in four years, a gap that proved how timeless his megahit "Take Me To Church" truly is. 

 

 

