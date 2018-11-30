Hear Three New Songs From Coldplay’s Los Unidades

You know what they say: A Coldplay by any other name would still sound as sweet. Coldplay’s new project is going under the name Los Unidades, a band that will likely only be around to support frontman Chris Martin’s undertaking of charity projects such as their brand new Global Citizen- EP 1.

Related: Coldplay Releases New Music Under Different Name

Quickly following their first song released earlier this week (November 27), Los Unidades is back with a diverse group of features and three more tracks to complete a debut EP. “Rise Up,” “Timbuktu,” and “Voodoo” join the previously-shared “E-Lo” and enlist the help of David Guetta, Pharell, Nelson Mandela, and many more.

Tagging the charitable effort supporting international advocacy organization Global Citizen as “EP 1” seems to hint at a series of EPs from the British band’s new project. The upbeat, ultrapop, and feature-heavy release contains hints of music from cultures all around the world with various languages and styles weaved in.

Listen to the full EP below:

"Rise Up" (feat. Stargate and Nelson Mandela)

"E-Lo" (feat. Pharell Williams and Jozzy)

"Timbuktu" (feat. Cassper Nyovest, Stormyz, and Jess Kent)

"Voodoo" (feat. Stargate, Tiwa Savage, WizKid, Danny Ocean, and David Guetta)