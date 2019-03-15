Happy Birthday Mark Hoppus: New Blink-182 and Steve Aoki Video + His Five Best Collabs

Mark Hoppus is undoubtedly the king of pop-punk, and of roasting his friends on Twitter. As the iconic Blink-182 frontman celebrates his 47th birthday, we’re joining the “What’s My Age Again?” singer to revisit some of his best musical collaborations both in and outside of Blink-182.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: The Chainsmokers on the "Sick" Song They Wrote With Blink-182

To kick off our Mark Hoppus birthday party, we’re opening with the brand new video for Blink-182’s appearance on the latest Steve Aoki album, Neon Future III. “Why Are We So Broken?” is a genre bending collab that perfectly blends their sounds together, and has already opened the door for future EDM collabs from the band.

Now that we’ve gotten the news out of the way, here are 5 more of Mark Hoppus’ best collabs, including vocal features and his incredible new side project.

“I’d Do Anything” - Simple Plan

“December (again)” - Neck Deep ft. Mark Hoppus

“Tidal Waves” - All Time Low ft. Mark Hoppus

“In Transit” - Mark Hoppus, Pete Wentz

“Drug” - Simple Creatures