Halsey Paints Portrait of YUNGBLUD to Celebrate His New Song, “Loner”

Alt rocker YUNGBLUD and scene-fan-turned-pop-goddess Halsey are the latest couple to take the internet by storm.

Their unexpected relationship is quickly becoming more public with photos posted together, and now art inspired by each other.

Self-described as a mix between Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber, British singer YUNGBLUD is hot off the release of the perfectly gritty “Loner.” After teasing he was ready to drop music with a mysterious website, the young artist is continuing to be wonderfully mad at the world with his new song.

“Loner” is a fuzzed-out jam that has fans comparing him to a slew of pop punk icons.

To celebrate his larger-than-life new track, Halsey shared a stunning portrait she created using acrylic paints on wood. “Yay @ art that inspires more art” she wrote in a Tweet sharing her spot-on painting.

started this portrait of @yungblud today cause he has a very cool face. and a very cool new single called “Loner” that came out yesterday. yay @ art that inspires more art. pic.twitter.com/Xd0vOQ6wJu — h (@halsey) January 18, 2019