Halsey and YUNGBLUD Cover Death Cab For Cutie's “I Will Follow You Into The Dark”
Watch their stirring rendition of the track
We honestly can’t get enough of these two. During Halsey’s surprise visit to Australia to perform “11 Minutes” with YUNGBLUD, the duo also teamed up for a stunning cover.
Related: Halsey and YUNGBLUD Crash and Burn in Intense “11 Minutes” Video
Joining Triple J’s Like A Version, they delivered an emotional performance of Death Cab For Cutie’s “I Will Follow You Into The Dark.”
The powerful cover showcased their vocals with a stripped-down instrumental backing that included YUNGBLUD on the piano and a strings section. Watch their stirring cover in the video above!
In a Tweet, Halsey explained the song choice could be a nod to their fast-paced “11 Minutes” music video. She’s likely referencing how the couple finds their way back together after enduring the five stages of grief.
oh yeah we did this in Sydney and it’s fucking SICK. Sort of a double entendre song choice if you’ve seen the 11 minutes video. https://t.co/FVIFRDlsHL— h (@halsey) February 21, 2019