Greta Van Fleet Shares “When The Curtain Falls” Vertical Video
Watch the smartphone-friendly visual here
August 3, 2018
Rapidly emerging rockers Greta Van Fleet have taken to the airwaves with their latest single, “When The Curtain Falls.”
The group brings a modern twist to their heavily classic-rock influenced sound. Their new visual for “When The Curtain Falls” takes advantage of the vertical video trend, treating smartphone users to a tailored viewing experience.
Watch them rock out in the desert in this creatively low-budget video :
“When The Curtain Falls” is expected to appear on their debut full-length album, due this fall. We got them to spill some details about the upcoming LP in our exclusive interview: