Greta Van Fleet Shares New Single “When The Curtain Falls”

The band delivers a classic rock sound with this new track

July 17, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Greta Van Fleet is keeping rock alive with their new single, “When The Curtain Falls.”

Commenters are praising the band for bringing rock back and making a name for themselves as one of the few new bands to the scene.

The emerging group was formed in 2012 but brings a classic rock sound to the table, immediately impressing fans of all niches of rock with their debut EP, From The Fires. Their full-length album is tentatively scheduled for later this year and, if the whole thing is this good, we’re in for a treat.

Get the first taste of their upcoming LP here:

 

Tags: 
Greta Van Fleet
When The Curtain Falls