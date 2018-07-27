Green Day Teases Band Practice of ‘Dookie’ In Full

Green Day’s iconic 1994 album Dookie is turning 25 in August of 2019. Kids grow up so fast...

The album features timeless hits such as “Basket Case,” “Longview,” “Welcome To Paradise,” and “When I Come Around.” In anticipation for this masterpiece’s upcoming 25-year anniversary, the band has shared a rehearsal setlist letting us in on the fact they’ve been practicing the album again. In full.

The photo has prompted fans to speculate that a 25th anniversary tour may be in the works. Dookie was previously played in its entirity at Green Day’s 2013 Reading and Leeds Festival set- PLEASE bring it to the US this time!