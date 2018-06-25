The Gorillaz Live Streamed Their New Album In Full

The Gorillaz surprised fans by performing their entire album, The Now Now, days before its release date of June 29. Their full Tokyo set is available on YouTube, but it’s only looping for 24 hours. Watch it below while you still can!

Got here too late? No worries! The album will be available everywhere this Friday and you can pre-order it now.

They’ve also already shared five tracks from the album, including the incredible “Hollywood” ft. Snoop Dogg and "Fire Flies." Listen below: