Netflix Unveils First Trailer for Gerard Way’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Former My Chemical Romance frontman and current solo artist Gerard Way is a gifted writer in every niche of the skill. Even before he started writing theatrical songs for the beloved emo band, he poured his creative energy into the creation of comic books.

Related: Gerard Way + My Chemical Romance Bandmate Ray Toro Team Up for New Track

Gerard recently picked the side-project back up and wrote another issue of his The Umbrella Academy, a series he started in 2007 and kept up until taking a break to write more solo music in 2014. The story follows an adopted family of seven super-human kids who come together to form a chaotic group known as The Umbrella Academy.

The Netflix original series will hit the streaming platform on February 15, 2019 and includes roles filled by Mary J. Blige and Inception’s Ellen Page.