Gerard Way Gets Festive with New Holiday Track “Dasher”

Gerard Way is helping us out will all of our holiday music needs, delivering the Halloween-ready “Baby You’re A Haunted House” before returning with brand-new Christmas jam “Dasher.”

“Dasher” is the perfect emo addition to our holiday playlists. The festive track is romantic and soft, filling the alternative Christmas music gap we had left in our hearts without a new Punk Goes Christmas album. Lydia Night adds wispy vocals to the laid-back guitar jam, creating a song that would work at any time of year.

“Dasher is about a girl who falls in love with a reindeer..." he explained. "The song is also about the magic sometimes hidden in the mundane.”

Way has previously espressed his desire to drop one song a month, a goal that's backed up with the October release of "Baby You're A Haunted House" and the November debut of "Getting Down the Germs." The song is the latest solo music from multi-talented creative, coming soon after the first trailer for a Netflix show based off of his comic series was unveiled.

