Gerard Way Explains How My Chemical Romance’s “Dysfunction” Inspired ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Gerard Way was developing his idea for the now Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy over a decade ago. After fleshing out his superhero comic book idea into a full-blown series that’s kept him busy in between continuing to release solo music, the singer is revealing how the characters came to life.

With unique heroes like the paranormal goth Klaus and the monster-controlling Ben, all we can hope for is a look inside the creative chasm that is Gerard's brain. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, he explained how his My Chemical Romance bandmates inspired characters.

The unique idea stemmed from Gerard actively trying to make something he hadn’t seen before. Along with his general out-of-the-box thinking, life on the road with his former bandmates also played a huge role in creating characters.

“Being in a band is like being in a dysfunctional family,” he explained before diving into a look inside how both the band and the rest of their crew’s personalities influenced him.

“There’s bits of some of the guys in some of those characters and the different roles that we would play in the band and how those roles would change sometimes,” he continued of how bits of himself and the band are seen in The Umbrella Academy. “We were in a big pressure cooker of fame and notoriety and the characters experience that in the comic and the show.”

