Gerard Way Debuts Halloween-Ready “Baby You’re a Haunted House”
Listen to the former My Chemical Romance member’s new single
We’re so here for anything spooky and new music from former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way is always a treat… although rumors of their reunion were a trick.
Gerard Way is back with his first new music in two years, delivering “Baby You’re a Haunted House” as an intro to his upcoming tunes and a “celebration of the spooky season.” The alt-rock track is upbeat and perfect for a Halloween party with its fuzzed-out guitar and catchy chorus.
Although superficially a fun song, Gerard describes the track as a dive into mental health and “what it feels like being in love and having to deal with your own internal horror show.”
Listen to the new single below:
In a press release, Gerard revealed that this track is a taste of his upcoming era and teases his first album since 2014’s Hesitant Alien.