Generations React to New Twenty One Pilots Singles

Twenty One Pilots have returned with the grungy, unique and unbelievably catchy singles “Jumpsuit” and “Nico And The Niners.”

According to this new REACT video, the singles appeal to everyone from young kids to their parents.

The video shows various generations listening to the new TØP tracks, receiving reactions that span all the way from excitement and familiarity to general confusion. While some focused on the complex imagery we’ve come to expect from the duo, others raved about their musical originality.

Watch below:

“I’m at a loss for words even though I’ve been processing this for weeks” perfectly sums up how we feel about the band’s return.