Florence + The Machine Live Debut Unexpected and Drum-Heavy New Song “Moderation”

Florence Welch is showing off her incredible vocals in a new live performance of an unreleased Florence + The Machine song.

Larger-than-life track “Moderation” was played to the public for the first time ever at the Perth date of their Australian tour. A full new album isn’t expected for a while, but fans are guessing the song will appear on a deluxe version of 2018 album High As Hope.

The track takes Florence in a very different direction from High As Hope with pulsating drums and guitar that are much more forward than the airy instrumentals on the rest of the album. The track is vaguely reminiscent of Muse’s signature sound with rhythmic chords and sci-fi like synth.

Watch the first performance of “Moderation” in the video above.

In our exclusive interview, Florence described how she took often normal topics and turned them into sonically huge tracks like “Moderation” when she was writing High As Hope.