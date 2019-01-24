Florence + The Machine are Larger-Than-Life With Release of Two New Singles

Listen to their brand new drops below

January 24, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs onstage at The SAP Center during the ALT 105.3 Not So Silent Night in San Jose, California

After live debuting “Moderation” on an Australian run, Florence + The Machine are back with the official release of two thunderous new singles.

Arena-ready track “Moderation” is a single that’s fierce and full of fire. Coming across as slightly more tame in the recorded version, the drum-heavy qualities present in its live debut are toned down in the studio release.

The passionate song leads into “Haunted House,” a brief track with songbird-like vocals from Florence Welch. Her whistling and airy voice sits over a piano and bass-filled beat.

Listen to the two new songs below.

The booming tracks mark the first release since 2018’s High As Hope. With such a short gaps between new music, it’s not clear whether the new releases mark a new era or will just appear on a deluxe version of the album.

