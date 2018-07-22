Fleet Foxes Share “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me” Short Film

The Fleet Foxes just shared a beautiful short film for their 2017 track, “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me.”

The video depicts dancer Ryan Heffington going through choreographed hugs with his friend group before finding out that an old flame is now married. His loved ones continue to celebrate and enjoy the night as he struggles to come to terms with the heartbreaking news.

The vulnerable video shows what feels like a lifetime of stories in just five minutes. Watch below:

Heffington, the short film’s director and star, is no stranger to stunning music videos and is the genius behind Sia’s “Chandelier” video.