Bishop Briggs Reveals Her Emotional Response to Twenty One Pilots’ GRAMMY Win

The year is 2017. Twenty One Pilots are nominated for three awards, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The Columbus duo wins it, and accepts the award… in their underwear?

Alt-pop songstress Bishop Briggs should be on the way to her own GRAMMY nomination. But, while we patiently wait for the “River” singer to get a well-deserved nod from the Recording Academy, she’s revealing her untold stories from the year she attended the famed awards show.

Twenty One Pilots’ strange outfits were an unforgettable moment for Bishop, who had a super emotional response to their big win. The vocal powerhouse is a huge TØP fan and has previously cited them as one of the biggest influences for her debut album, Church Of Scars.

After taking inspiration from their honest lyrics and fearless genre-bending, Bishop says their win made her as happy as if it were her own. Get the full story of her GRAMMY experience in the video above!

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.