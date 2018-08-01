Death Cab For Cutie Deliver Tender Track “Autumn Love”

Death Cab For Cutie’s upcoming album Thank You For Today is gearing up to be a musically complex work with flowing tracks and eloquent lyrics. The band just shared the LP's newest single, “Autumn Love.”

“Autumn Love” is an acoustic-guitar-accented love song that yearns for a deeper connection and a love frontman Ben Gibbard can really dive into.

Listen to the enchanting track below:

Thank You For Today is due in just a few short weeks with an August 17 release date and pre-orders are available here.