Chester Bennington’s First Band Re-Recording Tracks With His Son

Chester Bennington’s legacy is living on as strong as ever. On top of his ground-breaking contributions to music through Linkin Park, releases like a posthumous track with Lamb of God’s Mark Morton are continuing to share his talent with the world.

Before Linkin Park existed, Chester fronted a grunge band called Grey Daze. Formed in the early ‘90s, the band release two albums colored by his powerful vocals and fuzzed-out instrumentals.

Members of Grey Daze recently went back into the studio to record some of their music. It turns out, their sessions included Chester’s son Jaime Bennington. Jaime laid down vocals, with the band praising his talent and how similar he sounds to Chester.

“Chester would have been so very proud of his son Jaime Bennington. We had Jaime sing along with his father last night at NRG Recording Studios and his voice is great!” they wrote in a Facebook post.

Along with enlisting the help of Jaime, videos from the studio also show Korn's Brian "Head" Welch laying down riffs. James ‘Munky’ Shaffer, Bush's Chris Trainer, P.O.D.’s Marcos Curiel also joined the recording sessions. Further details about the project involving Chester's family and loved ones are expected to be unveiled soon.