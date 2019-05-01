Brendon Urie Gives Exclusive Preview of His Billboard Music Awards Performances

Brendon Urie is gearing up for not one, but TWO 2019 Billboard Music Awards performances. With an opening slot that marks the live debut of Taylor Swift collab “ME!,” the first-ever BBMAs performance from Panic! At The Disco, and four nominations up for grabs, the charismatic frontman has plenty to look forward to tonight.

Brendon is showcasing his versatility with two very different performances from his overlapping worlds.

Related: Panic! At The Disco Fan Returns Stolen Award With Apology Letter: “I Was Extremely Drunk”

With one of the most seamless transitions in music history (according to science, of course), he’s been able to shift from being the brooding lead of a beloved emo band to quickly becoming one of the biggest names in pop. A musical evolution that’s brought us all the way from smash debut A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out to most recent album Pray For The Wicked was solidified when Taylor Swift revealed he would be a helping hand in her comeback.

Brendon Urie as a household name? We think yes.

Yessss today's the big day! Opening the @BBMAs with @taylorswift13 and then performing “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” a little later in the show -- 8/7c on NBC #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/qvSCfa1vWo — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) May 1, 2019

A genre-crossing career that’s helped Panic be embraced by every format from Adult Contemporary to Alternative is being fully represented by his two performances at the BBMAs. Hear about his iconic floral suit, how "Hey Look Ma, I Made It" is the perfect Mother's Day tribute, and what to expect from his performances tonight in the video above.

Watch live when the 2019 Billboard Music Awards air from Las Vegas on Wednesday May 1st at 8 PM ET on NBC.

Related: Brendon Urie Explains Religion's Role in New Panic! At The Disco Album 'Pray for the Wicked'