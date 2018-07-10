Blink-182's Travis Barker Shares Health Updates + Footage of First Performance

After having to postpone their Las Vegas residency indefinitely due to drummer Travis Barker’s health, Blink-182 has shared a video with updates on his condition.

The update includes footage of Barker first realizing something was seriously wrong and explains his condition with clips directly from the doctor’s office. He’s still being advised to take it easy as going back to drumming too soon could have serious consequences.

Although he isn’t Blink’s original drummer, Barker has been with the band for 20 years and has done more than enough to secure his place as a legend in the pop-punk world. Footage of his first performance with the band in 1998 also recently surfaced.

The video isn’t low-quality, it’s just retro. Watch Travis’ debut performance with Blink below: