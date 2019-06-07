Blink-182 to Play 'Enema Of The State' In Full All Summer Long

Blink-182 is continuing their celebration of Enema Of The State’s 20th anniversary in the perfect way. After teasing that they were interested in doing more shows related to the iconic album, the band is back with the perfect announcement for their summer tour.

Blink-182 is playing Enema Of The State in full at every date of their summer co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne.

Enema Of The State was played in full for the first time at Back To The Beach. Fans immediately begged Blink to bring the anniversary shows across the country, and they’re certainly delivering.

To celebrate 20 years, we're playing Enema of the State in its entirety all summer long! And yes, we’re still playing the hits from the other albums, as well as new music. Get your tickets now, this is gonna be a fun one. --: https://t.co/t8U2rGXypQ pic.twitter.com/9Nacg7uwLo — blink-182 (@blink182) June 5, 2019

The announcement was unveiled on Twitter just hours ago (June 5). “To celebrate 20 years, we're playing Enema of the State in its entirety all summer long! And yes, we’re still playing the hits from the other albums, as well as new music,” they wrote.

The tour kicks off on June 27 in Columbus, OH with dates spanning all the way through the rest of the summer. Get the full list of dates with Lil Wayne below and click here to purchase tickets.

06/27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

06/29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

07/19 – New York, NY @ Good Morning America

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – West Palm Beach @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/08 – Los Angles, CA @ The Forum

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/14 – St. Loius, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center