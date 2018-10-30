Blink-182 is Back: Travis Barker Drums Blindfolded + Fans Get Engaged During "The Rock Show"
Watch the iconic moments here
Blink-182’s long-awaited Las Vegas residency is in full force, kicking off their first weekend with plenty of memorable moments. From Travis Barker proving nothing can defeat him to a fan falling in love with the girl at “The Rock Show,” we’re beyond excited they’re back.
Related: Blink-182 Reschedules Vegas Residency, Shares Original Untitled Album Lyrics
After months of cancellations and postponements to allow drummer Travis Barker to recover, Blink-182 is taking the stage again. Their return to playing shows looks effortless with energetic performances and plenty of flare.
Watch Barker finish drumming in “Violence” while blindfolded:
In case there was any question as to whether @travisbarker is the --, here’s a video of him finishing Violence blindfolded --#KingsOfTheWeekend @blink182 pic.twitter.com/AmPJp7BeQA— Edmée Jorge (@edmeejorge) October 29, 2018
Aside from bringing fans together in the welcoming environment of their shows, the alt icons also unknowingly helped a couple tie the knot.
Watch this fan propose during “The Rock Show,” a flawless song choice:
The girl at the rock show said yes! --#blink182 #blink182italia #therockshow #blink182lifeforlife @blink182 pic.twitter.com/WXO7ztnnB1— blink-182 Italia (@Blink182ITALIA) October 29, 2018
Still don’t have enough Blink-182 in your life? Catch some other fantastic moments from the opening weekend of their Las Vegas residency here:
Last night @blink182 played the first night of their Kings Of The Weekend residency at @PalmLasVegas in Vegas and it was ace... Stoked for round two tonight. pic.twitter.com/PFbvQ2aqxL— ------------ -- ------------ (@DanielPCarter) October 27, 2018
no words @travisbarker just continue being the best drummer and keeping my dreams alive. Thanks. @blink182 #DrumsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/0LFeHLoSm7— soto (@182SM) October 28, 2018
One of my favorite songs-- @blink182 pic.twitter.com/965ZAzYF7g— Michelle-- (@MichiiMitch) October 28, 2018