Billie Eilish Shares Haunting “When The Party’s Over” Video

Currently sitting at No. 2 on Youtube’s trending videos list, Billie Eilish’s chilling “When The Party’s Over” visual comes just in time for Halloween.

Despite the perfect timing, Billie is no stranger to eerie videos. Following her “You Should See Me In A Crown" video where the singer is decked in spiders, she cries black tears in this new video.

Billie’s angelic voice telling the story of needing space is described as a sort of sequel to her 2017 track “Party Favor.”

Watch the video below, but maybe just listen if you’re squeamish: