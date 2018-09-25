Billie Eilish Reacts to Teens Reacting to Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is apparently a fangirl for the Fine Brothers’ YouTube “React” series. Now, she not only got to see teens react to her music, but is reacting to those teens reacting to her. Anyone else lost?

While seeing it written out may be a little hard to follow, the charming video isn’t. Billie freaks out about how cute all the teens are before diving into deeper topics such as depression and how growing up under the lens of the public eye has affected her.

We may need a part three of this video where the teens react to Billie reacting to them. Too far?