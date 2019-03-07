Billie Eilish Joins ‘Hot Ones’ as the Youngest Guest Ever, Panics While Eating Hot Wings

“I’m ok with people thinking I’ve been sold to the Illuminati” Billie Eilish confesses of her lack of filter while struggling to eat hot wings.

If you’re not familiar with First We Feast’s Hot Ones yet, you should hop on this horribly spicy and all-around incredible YouTube segment as soon as possible. Guests that span from Wiz Khalifa to Gordon Ramsay sit down to endure an increasingly hot line of wings, all while answering interview questions.

Billie Eilish is the latest guest to be grilled by host Sean Evan's hot questions, and even hotter wings. While struggling to make it through the vegan wings, Billie talked about everything from her horror-film like “bury a friend” music video to her most iconic outfits.

“It’s SO hard to form a sentence right now,” she says about halfway through the wings, just about ready to clock out.

The 17-year-old just became the show’s youngest guest ever, and she absolutely crushed it. Watch her profanity-filled trek through hot wings in the video above.