Billie Eilish Does ‘The Office’ Trivia With Rainn Wilson: “What Song Did You Write for Dwight?”

“I hear that inside is the world’s number one Office fan… It’s apparently a young man named Billy,” actor Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) announces before going to find No.1 artist and No.1 The Office fan Billie Eilish in her LA house.

Billie has been incredibly vocal about her love for The Office. She's watched the show for year and continued to rewatch it during her free time, and even put a sample from the “Threat Level Midnight" episode into her song “my strange addiction.”

In a perfect new video from Billboard, Billie is treated to an incredible day of proving she’s the show’s biggest fan. After admitting she’s seen the full series 12 times and often watches it while using the bathroom, Rainn gets over his initial disgust to ask her some questions only a true fan could answer.

“When we all sleep, where do we go?” he sneaks in after “William Eyelash” nails a few insanely specific questions that most of the cast likely can’t even answer. Watch her be officially crowned The Office’s biggest fan in the video above.