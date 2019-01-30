Billie Eilish Announces Debut Album, Drops Eerie New Song “bury a friend”
Watch dark music video for the track
After taking over the music industry as one of the fastest growing young artists, it’s hard to believe that Billie Eilish hasn’t even released a debut album yet.
Related: Billie Eilish Finds Inspiration In 'Roma' For "When I Was Older"
In the wake of the biggest year of her career, airy alt-pop princess Billie Eilish has announced her first ever full album. LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is set to follow a bunch of fantastic singles and a nine-song EP from the 17-year-old “you should see me in a crown” singer. The 14-track album is due March 29.
Along with announcing the title of her upcoming album, Billie has also shared the haunting new song “bury a friend.”
The track is carried by a mellow beat that creates a melancholy vibe even Tim Burton would be jealous of. Billie’s fuzzed-out but still easily recognizable vocals sing the album’s title in lyrics that ponder death. Listen to the new track in the video above.