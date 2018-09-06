Arctic Monkeys Announce Photo Exhibitions With Never-Before-Seen Photos

The rare photos come from their 'Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino' recording

September 6, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Alex Turner from the Arctic Monkeys

The Arctic Monkeys are kicking off their entirely sold out UK tour, with select dates hosting photo exhibitions of never-before-seen images from their Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino recording sessions.

Running before their Sheffield and London dates, the exhibition will feature framed photos, a model of Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’s hotel, a short video shot during the making of the album and posters from previous tour dates.  

In a press release, curator and photographer Zackery Michael called the exhibition “a very honest portrayal of that friendship” as the band is much more than just a group of artists to him.

Framed prints of the rare photos will be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting Centrepoint, a UK charity that supports homeless youths.

