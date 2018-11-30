The 1975’s Adventurous ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ Includes a Feature from Siri

Get details on the band's brand new album

November 30, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Matthew Healy performs with The 1975 on stage at The BRIT Awards 2017

Gareth Cattermole, Getty

The 1975 are diving headfirst into synth-pop, strange interludes, and incredible artistry with their brand new A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

Related: The 1975 Deliver Gospel-Tinged Cover of Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next”

After opening with the most out-there version of their traditional self-titled opening track yet, the 15-song LP goes on to flow seamlessly between undeniable hits and inventive tunes that’ll have you questioning both the meaning of music and life as a whole.

Spoken-word track “The Man Who Married A Robot / Love Theme” feeds off of the album’s title with an unexpected soliloquy from Siri, delivering a Her-like message about our dependence on the internet.

Previously-released singles such as “Give Yourself A Try” and “Sincerity Is Scary” balance out their welcome escapade into weirdness with a palatable sound that’s still unique and impossible to box into a single genre. The album is expected to be closely followed by Notes on a Conditional Form, a sort of part 2 due early next year.

Tags: 
The 1975
A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships