The 1975 Debut Electropop “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”

After their typical cryptic teasing, The 1975 has unveiled the latest single off of their upcoming A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

The stylistically autotuned track “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime” throws them into a new direction that sways heavily into electronic pop. A synth and bass-filled beat tells the story of love and desperation, fixating on a single romantic interest.

The weird title and its formatting even match the song perfectly by hinting at the jumbled obsession told through the catchy chorus.

Listen to the new song below: