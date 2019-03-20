Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Columbia Pictures "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Photo credit: ANDREW COOPER; © 2018 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved)

Teaser Trailer For Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' Revealed

March 20, 2019
In the new teaser trailer for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, we get a glimpse of life in Tinsel Town back in the late 60's with Sharon Tate, Charles Manson and a very convincing Bruce Lee.

Watch the teaser trailer, here...

About the Movie:
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.   The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age.

Margot Robbie, who plays the slain Hollywood actress Sharon Tate posted her character's movie poster recently, via Instagram.

A post shared by @margotrobbie on

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood arrives in theaters on July 26.
 

