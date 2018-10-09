Take a Simple, DIY Approach To Your Halloween This Year: Band Costumes!

Stressing about your Halloween costume already? Maybe you set the bar really high last year with your homemade, super-awesomely detailed winged-monkey outfit, and this year you just HAVE to top it. Well, can't help you there, as these ideas are are for those of us who like to keep things simple.

And maybe free.

As in, you already own the stuff you need to be, say...

ANDREW W.K.

In fact, I KNOW you have a white t-shirt and pants laying around.

Just dirty 'em up and there you go. (I have some pre-dirtied you can borrow, if you want.)

BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG

All you really need is a short sleeve button-up with a skinny tie.

Done. This is the stress-free Halloween I'm talking about!

Here are a few more that we came up with that may or may not work out for you...

SLASH

Get a top hat and some smokes and you're good. It's the top hat that may be hard to find last minute.

Slash. A post shared by Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) on Jul 23, 2018 at 8:05am PDT

TWENTY ONE PILOTS

Find a friend and some ski masks and you've got a duo. Or you can go solo...

BILLIE EILISH

Just go under your house and disturb a family of spiders.

you should see me in a crown https://t.co/qMBUKejSLx pic.twitter.com/cjrv16hwNg — billie eilish (@billieeilish) August 10, 2018

BILLY CORGAN

Shave your head and don’t invite your original bass player.