Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Take a Simple, DIY Approach To Your Halloween This Year: Band Costumes!

By KANE

October 9, 2018

Stressing about your Halloween costume already? Maybe you set the bar really high last year with your homemade, super-awesomely detailed winged-monkey outfit, and this year you just HAVE to top it. Well, can't help you there, as these ideas are are for those of us who like to keep things simple.  

Related: Rob Zombie Retuns To Host '13 Nights of Halloween'

And maybe free.  

As in, you already own the stuff you need to be, say... 

ANDREW W.K.

In fact, I KNOW you have a white t-shirt and pants laying around.

New video shoot partying. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Director, Jon Danovic (Photos by Michelle Green)

A post shared by Andrew W.K. (@andrewwk) on

Just dirty 'em up and there you go. (I have some pre-dirtied you can borrow, if you want.)

BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG

All you really need is a short sleeve button-up with a skinny tie.

Too Much Too Soon, Shoplifter, or Governator? #greenday #billiejoearmstrong

A post shared by rk☠️ (@xxgrindeixx) on

Done. This is the stress-free Halloween I'm talking about!

Here are a few more that we came up with that may or may not work out for you...

SLASH

Get a top hat and some smokes and you're good. It's the top hat that may be hard to find last minute.

Slash.

A post shared by Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) on

TWENTY ONE PILOTS

Find a friend and some ski masks and you've got a duo. Or you can go solo...

australia, are you ready? #quietisviølent 8.08 melbourne @ 170 Russell 8.09 sydney @ metro theatre 8.10 brisbane @ the zoo www.twentyonepilots.com/tour

A post shared by twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) on

BILLIE EILISH

Just go under your house and disturb a family of spiders.

BILLY CORGAN

Shave your head and don’t invite your original bass player.

I’m ash made time #Solara

A post shared by Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins) on

Tags: 
Halloween
Green Day
Billie Joe Armstrong
Billie Eilish
Billy Corgan
Smashing Pumpkins
Slash
Guns N Roses
Twenty One Pilots