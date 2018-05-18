Taco Bell Announces “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” For NBA Finals

Taco Bell announced that they are once again giving the nation a chance at a free taco.

The NBA Finals version called “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” will award everyone with a free Doritos Locos Taco if a road team wins a game.

“While only one team can take home the trophy, fans everywhere will once again have an added opportunity to celebrate the Finals thanks to Taco Bell,” Kerry Tatlock, the NBA’s head of marketing partnerships, said in a press release. “Back by popular demand, ‘Steal a Game, Steal a Taco’ adds another level of competition to the mix and unites fans to rally around something everyone can get behind -- free tacos.“

The finals start on May 31 and will feature either Warriors/Rockets against Cavaliers/Celtics.

If the road team wins Game 1, Game 2, or Game 3, America will get a free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday, June 13 from 2 PM to 6 PM at all participating U.S. Taco Bell locations, or if the road team wins Game 4, Game 5, Game 6, or Game 7, America will score a free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday, June 20 from 2 PM to 6 PM.