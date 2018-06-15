Taco Bell Announces $5 Steak Nacho Box Deal
For a limited time, you can score a giant-sized portion of Taco Bell nachos for just $5.
The $5 Steak Nachos Box is tortilla chips topped with refried beans, warm nacho cheese sauce, shredded three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, reduced fat sour cream, and marinated grilled steak plus a medium fountain drink.
The meal will cost your waistline with the nachos alone topping over 1000 calories and 50 grams of fat.
Nutritional Info - Taco Bell Steak Nachos Box:
Calories - 1,060
Calories from Fat - 470
Total Fat - 52g
Saturated Fat - 8g
Trans Fat - 0g
Cholesterol - 60mg
Sodium - 1880mg
Total Carbohydrates - 115g
Dietary Fiber - 15g
Sugars - 6g
Protein - 34g