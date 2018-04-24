Tabasco Releasing Limited Edition Hot Sauce In A Champagne Bottle

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the classic hot sauce, Tabasco released a special 150th Anniversary Diamond Reserve Red Sauce.

The sauce is described as:

"TABASCO® Diamond Reserve Sauce is made from a selection of the finest tabasco peppers on Avery Island, chosen for their superior color, texture and robustness. These peppers are mashed with a small amount of salt, then aged - some for up to fifteen years - and blended with sparkling white wine vinegar."

All of that is a 6 fluid ounce champagne-style bottle.

You can grab a bottle for $34.95 at Tabasco.com.