Survey Says Bay Area Exodus Is On The Rise; 44% Of Residents Planning To Leave

A new survey says over 4-in-10 Bay Area residents are considering moving elsewhere, thanks to heavy traffic, skyrocketing housing and other issues, reports CBS San Francisco.

A poll by the Bay Area News Group and the Silicon Valley Leadership Group says over 1,500 voters in the five Bay Area counties found 44 percent are making plans to leave the Bay Area in the next five years. A significant number with 6 percent already have plans to leave the region in 2019.

Dealing with traffic in the area accounts to half of those considering to leave as 77 percent points the finger at the rising cost of housing in the Bay Area. 76 percent said it's the Bay Area's high cost of living that has them wanting to leave. Others say its the quality of life and taxes to blame.

In a released statement, Carl Guardino, CEO of Silicon Valley Leadership Group says "We need to take big, bold, transformative steps before we lose the talented people who keep the engine of Silicon Valley, and our innovation economy, running,"

The survey comes as the Bay Area in the middle of a housing crisis, with "housing construction not keeping up with job creation."