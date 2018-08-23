Superman, Lois Lane To Join CW Arrowverse Crossover Event

The CW and DC crossover event in December has added the "Man of Steel" and "Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane" to the growing list of characters to appear on the 3-night special. Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Superman, who was last seen on the final episode of Season 2 of Supergirl.

No word yet as to who will play the iconic character of Lois, but casting for the role is the next step.

Smallville’s Erica Durance was last to portray the fierce journalist on television. Along with Hoechlin, Durance also has a recurring role on The CW’s Supergirl as Alura Zor-El, Supergirl’s mother. As well as Teri Hatcher who played Lois Lane in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman played the evil villain Rhea in the show’s second season of Supergirl.

Others actresses include the current movie "Lois" Amy Adams (Man of Steal, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice​ and Justice League), Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Noel Neill (Adventures of Superman) and Margot Kidder (Superman: The Movie) who died at the age of 69 this past May.

The DC Arrowverse 3-night crossover event will air on The CW, seen locally on KBCW 44 Cable 12 starting on The Flash, Sunday, December 9.

