Stern Grove Festivals Announces Free Concert Lineup For 2018
May 1, 2018
The Stern Grove Festival is back for an 81st season in 2018 offering free shows every Sunday from June 17 - August 19 at San Francisco's Stern Grove at the corner of 19th Ave. & Sloat Blvd.
We've got a full house today! Concert Meadow closing in 30 minutes. Plenty of room in the West Meadow!
Concerts are each Sunday of the summer at 2 PM. Here's the lineup:
- June 17: Peabo Bryson & Jeffrey Osborne
- June 24: Ziggy Marley + Flavia Coehlo
- July 1: M. Ward + Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
- July 8: Mexican Institute of Sound
- July 15: Anoushka Shankar, Land of Gold + Han Han
- July 22: San Francisco Symphony
- July 29: San Francisco Ballet
- August 5: Femi Kuti & The Positive Force + Sol Development
- August 12: Ronnie Spector & The Ronnettes + The Humidors
- August 19: The Revolution + Big Blu Soul Revue
Excited to announce the lineup for this summer’s 81st Season of free concerts at #sterngrovefest! --☀️------
For more info, head to Sterngrove.org.