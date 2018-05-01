Stern Grove Festivals Announces Free Concert Lineup For 2018

The Stern Grove Festival is back for an 81st season in 2018 offering free shows every Sunday from June 17 - August 19 at San Francisco's Stern Grove at the corner of 19th Ave. & Sloat Blvd.

Concerts are each Sunday of the summer at 2 PM. Here's the lineup:

June 17: Peabo Bryson & Jeffrey Osborne

June 24: Ziggy Marley + Flavia Coehlo

July 1: M. Ward + Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

July 8: Mexican Institute of Sound

July 15: Anoushka Shankar, Land of Gold + Han Han

July 22: San Francisco Symphony

July 29: San Francisco Ballet

August 5: Femi Kuti & The Positive Force + Sol Development

August 12: Ronnie Spector & The Ronnettes + The Humidors

August 19: The Revolution + Big Blu Soul Revue

For more info, head to Sterngrove.org.