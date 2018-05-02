Stern Grove Festival Announces 2018 Line-Up
Entertainers Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson is set to kick off the opening day of San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival on June 17.
The admission-free festival, now in its 81st season, will be celebrated on Father's Day in the Grove during The Big Picnic with the two R&B legends starting at 2:00 pm. Performances at The Big Picnic is dedicated to Rosalie M. Stern, donor of Stern Grove to the City of San Francisco and founder of the Stern Grove Festival Association. Seating is first-come, first-served.
Other performers include Ziggy Marley, M. Ward, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down... both the San Francisco Symphony and Ballet... Femi Kuti and The Positive Force... and Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes. Stern Grove tweeted the festival line-up on Tuesday morning:
June 17
The Big Picnic starring Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson
June 24
Ziggy Marley with Flavia Coelho
July 1
M. Ward with Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
July 8
Mexican Institute Of Sound with special guest Ginkgoa
July 15
Anoushka Shankar, Land of Goldhan Han
July 22
San Francisco Symphony
Jayce Ogren, Conductor
July 29
San Francisco Ballet
Thelgi Tomasson, Artistic Director
August 5
Femi Kuti and The Positive Forcesol Development
August 12
Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes with The Humidors
August 19
The Revolution with Big Blu Soul Revue
For more information about the festival can be found on their website, www.sterngrove.org.