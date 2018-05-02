Stern Grove Festival Announces 2018 Line-Up

Entertainers Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson is set to kick off the opening day of San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival on June 17.

The admission-free festival, now in its 81st season, will be celebrated on Father's Day in the Grove during The Big Picnic with the two R&B legends starting at 2:00 pm. Performances at The Big Picnic is dedicated to Rosalie M. Stern, donor of Stern Grove to the City of San Francisco and founder of the Stern Grove Festival Association. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Other performers include Ziggy Marley, M. Ward, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down... both the San Francisco Symphony and Ballet... Femi Kuti and The Positive Force... and Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes. Stern Grove tweeted the festival line-up on Tuesday morning:

June 17

The Big Picnic starring Jeffrey Osborne and Peabo Bryson

June 24

Ziggy Marley with Flavia Coelho

July 1

M. Ward with Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

July 8

Mexican Institute Of Sound with special guest Ginkgoa

July 15

Anoushka Shankar, Land of Goldhan Han

July 22

San Francisco Symphony

Jayce Ogren, Conductor

July 29

San Francisco Ballet

Thelgi Tomasson, Artistic Director

August 5

Femi Kuti and The Positive Forcesol Development

August 12

Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes with The Humidors

August 19

The Revolution with Big Blu Soul Revue

For more information about the festival can be found on their website, www.sterngrove.org.