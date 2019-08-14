efetova / Getty Images

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns On August 27th

August 14, 2019

Perhaps the first sign of fall, Starbucks is gearing up for the earliest release ever of their Pumpkin Spice Latte. It'll be available starting Tuesday August 27th, which is one day earlier than it was released in 2018.

Starbucks employees leaked the release date online & now you can get stoked that you can get your first taste of fall before Labor Day Weekend.

