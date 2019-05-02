'Star Wars' "Chewbacca" Peter Mayhew Dies at 74

Just two days before the official Star Wars Day, the actor best known for portraying Han Solo's best friend and co-pilot Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew died Tuesday, April 30. He was 74.

According to a social media statement released by Mayhew's family, he passed away at his home in North Texas, surrounded by his loved ones.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

Mayhew portrayed everyone's favorite wookie since the original 1977 film with George Lucas. Up until Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is when he completely left the role. Joonas Suotamo has since played Chewbacca in The Last Jedi and in the upcoming final Star Wars film in the saga, The Rise of Skywalker.

Mayhew also wrote two books Growing Up Giant and My Favorite Giant, according to Variety.

