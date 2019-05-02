HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actor Peter Mayhew attends the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theatres on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

(Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

'Star Wars' "Chewbacca" Peter Mayhew Dies at 74

May 2, 2019
Categories: 
Arts & Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

Just two days before the official Star Wars Day, the actor best known for portraying Han Solo's best friend and co-pilot Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew died Tuesday, April 30. He was 74.

According to a social media statement released by Mayhew's family, he passed away at his home in North Texas, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mayhew portrayed everyone's favorite wookie since the original 1977 film with George Lucas. Up until Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is when he completely left the role. Joonas Suotamo has since played Chewbacca in The Last Jedi and in the upcoming final Star Wars film in the saga, The Rise of Skywalker.

Mayhew also wrote two books Growing Up Giant and My Favorite Giant, according to Variety.
 

Tags: 
Peter Mayhew
Chewbacca
Death
Star Wars
obituary
Obituaries
Obit