ALT 105.3's Top 10 Soundcheck Bay Area Artists Of 2019
Soundcheck is your Sunday night home for new music & Bay Area bands on ALT 105.3. You can hear it every Sunday from 9PM - 12AM with Aaron Axelsen & Dallas. Here were the top 10 Soundcheck Bay Area artists and their most played songs of 2019:
1. SWMRS - "Lose Lose Lose" (Oakland)
Follow SWMRS on Instagram
2. mxmtoon - "Prom Dress" (Oakland)
Follow mxmtoon on Instagram
3. Still Woozy - "Goodie Bag" (Oakland)
Follow Still Woozy on Instagram
4. Waterstrider - "Nowhere Now" (Berkeley)
Follow Waterstrider on Instagram
5. Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (Berkeley)
Follow Toro y Moi on Instagram
6. Tycho - "Pink & Blue" (San Francisco)
Follow Tyhco on Instagram
7. The Y Axes - "How We Begin" (San Francisco)
Follow The Y Axes on Instagram
8. Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (Berkeley)
Follow Alexa Melo on Instagram
9. Life Size Models - "Polar Nights" (Oakland)
Follow Life Size Models on Instagram
10. The Trims - "Bending Time" (San Jose)
Follow The Trims on Instagram
Thanks for listening and be sure to follow @Soundcheckspins on Twitter to keep up with the show every week!