ALT 105.3's Top 10 Soundcheck Bay Area Artists Of 2019

Soundcheck is your Sunday night home for new music & Bay Area bands on ALT 105.3. You can hear it every Sunday from 9PM - 12AM with Aaron Axelsen & Dallas. Here were the top 10 Soundcheck Bay Area artists and their most played songs of 2019:

1. SWMRS - "Lose Lose Lose" (Oakland)

Video of SWMRS: Lose Lose Lose [OFFICIAL VIDEO>

Follow SWMRS on Instagram

2. mxmtoon - "Prom Dress" (Oakland)

Video of mxmtoon - prom dress (official video)

Follow mxmtoon on Instagram

3. Still Woozy - "Goodie Bag" (Oakland)

Video of Still Woozy - Goodie Bag

Follow Still Woozy on Instagram

4. Waterstrider - "Nowhere Now" (Berkeley)

Video of Waterstrider - Nowhere Now (Acoustic)

Follow Waterstrider on Instagram

5. Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (Berkeley)

Video of Toro y Moi - &quot;Freelance&quot; (Official Music Video)

Follow Toro y Moi on Instagram

6. Tycho - "Pink & Blue" (San Francisco)

Video of Tycho - Pink &amp; Blue (Official Music Video)

Follow Tyhco on Instagram

7. The Y Axes - "How We Begin" (San Francisco)

Video of The Y Axes: Empty Space [OFFICIAL VIDEO>

Follow The Y Axes on Instagram

8. Alexa Melo - "Hollow" (Berkeley)

Video of Alexa Melo - HOLLOW

Follow Alexa Melo on Instagram

9. Life Size Models - "Polar Nights" (Oakland)

Video of Life Size Models - Polar Nights [Official Video>

Follow Life Size Models on Instagram

10. The Trims - "Bending Time" (San Jose)

Video of The Trims “Bending Time” Official Music Video

Follow The Trims on Instagram

Thanks for listening and be sure to follow @Soundcheckspins on Twitter to keep up with the show every week!