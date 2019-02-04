SOUNDCHECK TOP TRACKS OF JANUARY 2019

February 4, 2019
Every Sunday night from 9 PM - 12 AM DJ Aaron Axelsen brings you three hours of NEW and LOCAL music on ALT 105.3’s Soundcheck Program — Here’s Soundcheck’s Top Tracks of January 2019!

  1. mxmtoon - “i feel like chet”
  2. Blaqk Audio - “The Viles”
  3. Toro y Moi - “Freelance”
  4. SWMRS - “April In Houston”
  5. MISSIO - “Rad Drugz”
  6. Still Woozy - “Habit”
  7. White Lies - “Tokyo”
  8. Oliver Tree - “Hurt”
  9. Last Dinosaurs - “Bass God”
  10. Cub Sport - “Party Pill”
  11. The Beths - “Future Me Hates Me”
  12. Cosmo Sheldrake - “Come Along”
  13. Gimes - “We Appreciate Power”
  14. The Y Axes - “How We Begin”
  15. Robert DeLong - “First Person On Earth”
  16. FIDLAR - “Can’t You See”
  17. Seeb + Bastille - “Grip”
  18. Lucy Daydream - “Dizzy”
  19. Girlpool - “Hire”
  20. Welshly Arms - “Learn To Let Go
  21. COIN - “Simple Romance”
  22. Billie Eilish - “WHEN I WAS OLDER”
  23. The 1975 - “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”
  24. MØ ft. Foster the People - “Blur”
  25. vverevvolf - “The Other Side”
  26. AFI - “Break Angels”
  27. Bad Suns - “Away We Go”
  28. RÜFÜS DU SOL - “Lost in My Mind”
  29. Alexa Melo - “Hollow”
  30. Alice Merton - “Funny Business”
  31. SAINT PHNX - “Deadmen”
  32. Emily Afton - “Back in San Francisco”

 

Listen Below:

If you want to submit your songs to Soundcheck send your tracks to Aaron Axelsen at [email protected] and tune in to ALT105.3’s Soundcheck Program every Sunday, 9p-12a!

