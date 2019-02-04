SOUNDCHECK TOP SONGS OF JANUARY 2019

Every Sunday night from 9 PM - 12 AM DJ Aaron Axelsen brings you three hours of NEW and LOCAL music on ALT 105.3’s Soundcheck Program — Here’s Soundcheck’s Top Tracks of January 2019!

mxmtoon - “i feel like chet” Blaqk Audio - “The Viles” Toro y Moi - “Freelance” SWMRS - “April In Houston” MISSIO - “Rad Drugz” Still Woozy - “Habit” White Lies - “Tokyo” Oliver Tree - “Hurt” Last Dinosaurs - “Bass God” Cub Sport - “Party Pill” The Beths - “Future Me Hates Me” Cosmo Sheldrake - “Come Along” Gimes - “We Appreciate Power” The Y Axes - “How We Begin” Robert DeLong - “First Person On Earth” FIDLAR - “Can’t You See” Seeb + Bastille - “Grip” Lucy Daydream - “Dizzy” Girlpool - “Hire” Welshly Arms - “Learn To Let Go COIN - “Simple Romance” Billie Eilish - “WHEN I WAS OLDER” The 1975 - “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” MØ ft. Foster the People - “Blur” vverevvolf - “The Other Side” AFI - “Break Angels” Bad Suns - “Away We Go” RÜFÜS DU SOL - “Lost in My Mind” Alexa Melo - “Hollow” Alice Merton - “Funny Business” SAINT PHNX - “Deadmen” Emily Afton - “Back in San Francisco”

Listen Below:

If you want to submit your songs to Soundcheck send your tracks to Aaron Axelsen at [email protected] and tune in to ALT105.3’s Soundcheck Program every Sunday, 9p-12a!