SOUNDCHECK TOP SONGS OF JANUARY 2019
February 4, 2019
Every Sunday night from 9 PM - 12 AM DJ Aaron Axelsen brings you three hours of NEW and LOCAL music on ALT 105.3’s Soundcheck Program — Here’s Soundcheck’s Top Tracks of January 2019!
- mxmtoon - “i feel like chet”
- Blaqk Audio - “The Viles”
- Toro y Moi - “Freelance”
- SWMRS - “April In Houston”
- MISSIO - “Rad Drugz”
- Still Woozy - “Habit”
- White Lies - “Tokyo”
- Oliver Tree - “Hurt”
- Last Dinosaurs - “Bass God”
- Cub Sport - “Party Pill”
- The Beths - “Future Me Hates Me”
- Cosmo Sheldrake - “Come Along”
- Gimes - “We Appreciate Power”
- The Y Axes - “How We Begin”
- Robert DeLong - “First Person On Earth”
- FIDLAR - “Can’t You See”
- Seeb + Bastille - “Grip”
- Lucy Daydream - “Dizzy”
- Girlpool - “Hire”
- Welshly Arms - “Learn To Let Go
- COIN - “Simple Romance”
- Billie Eilish - “WHEN I WAS OLDER”
- The 1975 - “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”
- MØ ft. Foster the People - “Blur”
- vverevvolf - “The Other Side”
- AFI - “Break Angels”
- Bad Suns - “Away We Go”
- RÜFÜS DU SOL - “Lost in My Mind”
- Alexa Melo - “Hollow”
- Alice Merton - “Funny Business”
- SAINT PHNX - “Deadmen”
- Emily Afton - “Back in San Francisco”
Listen Below:
If you want to submit your songs to Soundcheck send your tracks to Aaron Axelsen at [email protected] and tune in to ALT105.3’s Soundcheck Program every Sunday, 9p-12a!