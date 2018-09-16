SOUNDCHECK Playlist 9.16.2018
Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan
Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.
9PM:
METRIC - "Dark Saturday"
Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary"
SUMif - "Body" (LOCAL)
muse - "The Dark Side"
Rex Orange County - "Lovin Is Easy"
Two Feet - "Hurt People"
Dangermaker - "Pressure" (LOCAL)
Yungblud - "Medication"
Young The Giant - "Superposition"
The Interrupters ft. RANCID - "Got Each Other"
The Wombats - "Bee-Sting"
LANY - "Thru These Tears"
Barns Courtney - "99"
Matt & Kim - "Glad I Tried"
SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (Morgan's Flavor of the Week!) (LOCAL)
Layto - "Little Poor Me"
10PM:
Flight Facilities - "All Your Love" (Morgan Page Remix)
Bad Bad Hats - "Write It On Your Heart"
Stickup Kid - "You Were All Mine" (LOCAL)
Parquet Courts - "Almost Had To Start A Fight"
Odesza - "Loyal"
San Holo ft. Bipolar Sunshine - "Brighter Days"
Jukebox the Ghost - "Fred Astaire"
Billie Eilish - "you should see me in a crown"
Emily Afton - "Back To San Francisco" (LOCAL)
The Interrupters - "Broken World"
Small Pools & The Aces - "Stumblin Home"
Cautious Clay - "Cold War"
The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)
Lay & Alan Walker - "Sheep"
Wild Nothing - "Letting Go"
Still Woozy - "Lucy" (LOCAL)
11PM:
Mike Posner - "Song About You"
RL Grime - "Pressure"
Rufus Du Sol - "Underwater"
New Spell - "Like Water" (LOCAL)
The Night Game - "It's The End of The World As We Know It" (COVER)
Jagwar Twin - "Loser"
Mitski - "Nobody"
Half the Animal - "Magic"
Hatchie - "Sugar & Spice"
Half Alive - "Still Feel"
The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"
Kyson - "Have My Back"
Basement - "Disconnect"
Charlie Cunningham - "Minimum"