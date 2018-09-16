SOUNDCHECK Playlist 9.16.2018

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen & produced by Morgan

Follow the show on Twitter @soundcheckspins for real time song updates + info.



9PM:

METRIC - "Dark Saturday"

Robert DeLong - "Revolutionary"

SUMif - "Body" (LOCAL)

muse - "The Dark Side"

Rex Orange County - "Lovin Is Easy"

Two Feet - "Hurt People"

Dangermaker - "Pressure" (LOCAL)

Yungblud - "Medication"

Young The Giant - "Superposition"

The Interrupters ft. RANCID - "Got Each Other"

The Wombats - "Bee-Sting"

LANY - "Thru These Tears"

Barns Courtney - "99"

Matt & Kim - "Glad I Tried"

SWMRS - "Berkeley's On Fire" (Morgan's Flavor of the Week!) (LOCAL)

Layto - "Little Poor Me"



10PM:

Flight Facilities - "All Your Love" (Morgan Page Remix)

Bad Bad Hats - "Write It On Your Heart"

Stickup Kid - "You Were All Mine" (LOCAL)

Parquet Courts - "Almost Had To Start A Fight"

Odesza - "Loyal"

San Holo ft. Bipolar Sunshine - "Brighter Days"

Jukebox the Ghost - "Fred Astaire"

Billie Eilish - "you should see me in a crown"

Emily Afton - "Back To San Francisco" (LOCAL)

The Interrupters - "Broken World"

Small Pools & The Aces - "Stumblin Home"

Cautious Clay - "Cold War"

The Story So Far - "Let It Go" (LOCAL)

Lay & Alan Walker - "Sheep"

Wild Nothing - "Letting Go"

Still Woozy - "Lucy" (LOCAL)



11PM:

Mike Posner - "Song About You"

RL Grime - "Pressure"

Rufus Du Sol - "Underwater"

New Spell - "Like Water" (LOCAL)

The Night Game - "It's The End of The World As We Know It" (COVER)

Jagwar Twin - "Loser"

Mitski - "Nobody"

Half the Animal - "Magic"

Hatchie - "Sugar & Spice"

Half Alive - "Still Feel"

The Interrupters - "Gave You Everything"

Kyson - "Have My Back"

Basement - "Disconnect"

Charlie Cunningham - "Minimum"